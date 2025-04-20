Legal Experts Condemn Political Criticism of Judiciary
Legal experts criticized Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for their remarks against the judiciary. The comments were called irresponsible, undermining the Supreme Court's dignity. BJP distanced itself from Dubey's statements, while experts emphasized the judiciary's role in democracy and call for respect towards it.
Legal experts have condemned the comments made by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticizing the judiciary. Their remarks, deemed irresponsible, have sparked a debate about the respect and dignity owed to the Supreme Court.
Dhankhar questioned the judiciary's role, suggesting it acts as a 'super Parliament', while Dubey has launched a critique against the Supreme Court, going as far as accusing it of inciting 'religious wars'. The BJP has distanced itself from Dubey's comments, emphasizing respect for the judiciary as crucial to democracy.
This controversy underscores the delicate balance between branches of government, with legal scholars and party leaders urging a cessation of such public disputes to preserve the decorum and authority of the judiciary.
