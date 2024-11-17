Left Menu

TMC MP Criticizes Junior Doctors' Strike over R G Kar Tragedy

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee criticized junior doctors for their prolonged strike over the R G Kar Hospital incident, alleging negligence towards patients in government hospitals. He questioned the motivations behind the agitation and its impact on healthcare for the poor, while condemning its illegality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:36 IST
TMC MP Criticizes Junior Doctors' Strike over R G Kar Tragedy
Kalyan Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday criticized junior doctors for their extended strike demanding justice for the slain doctor at R G Kar Hospital. Banerjee accused the doctors of neglecting patient care in government hospitals during the protest.

Addressing an event in Srirampur, Banerjee claimed that the elites supporting the strike do not rely on state-run medical facilities, which are primarily used by impoverished communities. He labeled the doctors' prolonged ceasework as illegal and harmful to the people of West Bengal.

The strike coincides with the 100-day mark of the tragic rape and murder incident. Banerjee also speculated that junior doctors might have been inspired by protests in Bangladesh, attempting to leverage the chaos for political gains, while also alleging a trend of sending patients to private facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024