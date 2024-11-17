TMC MP Criticizes Junior Doctors' Strike over R G Kar Tragedy

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday criticized junior doctors for their extended strike demanding justice for the slain doctor at R G Kar Hospital. Banerjee accused the doctors of neglecting patient care in government hospitals during the protest.

Addressing an event in Srirampur, Banerjee claimed that the elites supporting the strike do not rely on state-run medical facilities, which are primarily used by impoverished communities. He labeled the doctors' prolonged ceasework as illegal and harmful to the people of West Bengal.

The strike coincides with the 100-day mark of the tragic rape and murder incident. Banerjee also speculated that junior doctors might have been inspired by protests in Bangladesh, attempting to leverage the chaos for political gains, while also alleging a trend of sending patients to private facilities.

