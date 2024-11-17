Chouhan Criticizes Thackeray on Ideological Shift
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of straying from his father's values for political gain. Chouhan was campaigning for BJP's Charansingh Thakur against NCP's Salil Deshmukh. He emphasized BJP's commitment to national service over politics.
In a charged political rally, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched an attack on Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, arguing that the late Bal Thackeray would disapprove of his son's political alliances.
Addressing voters ahead of assembly elections, Chouhan supported BJP candidate Charansingh Thakur, opposing NCP's Salil Deshmukh, and accused Uddhav of compromising ideologies for power gains.
Highlighting BJP's dedication, Chouhan praised Prime Minister Modi's pandemic response and criticized Thackeray's perceived inaction, affirming that serving the nation remains the party's foremost priority.
