Gahlot's Resignation Sparks AAP Crisis Amid Corruption Allegations

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's resignation signals turmoil within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accused by the BJP of financial misconduct. Opposition Leader Vijender Gupta claims the party has deviated from its founding goals, while AAP alleges BJP's 'dirty politics' forced Gahlot's departure under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:25 IST
Gahlot's Resignation Sparks AAP Crisis Amid Corruption Allegations
Delhi Legislative Assembly LoP and BJP leader, Vijender Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot has resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party, citing concerns about the party's direction and internal dynamics. The move has been portrayed by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, as indicative of the party 'falling apart.'

Gupta claims Gahlot's resignation is the 'last nail in the coffin' for AAP, arguing the party has lost sight of its founding purposes. Gupta asserts corruption and a chaotic administrative system are now overly influencing the party, leading to public disillusionment.

Countering these claims, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh suggests the resignation is a consequence of external pressure exerted by the BJP. Singh accuses BJP of conspiratorial tactics, alleging they leveled a Rs 112 crore accusation against Gahlot, resulting in numerous ED and income tax raids to coerce his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

