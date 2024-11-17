Politics and Morality: Naveen Patnaik Highlights Ethical Leadership Needs

BJD President and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the moral decline in politics during a speech marking the 91st birth anniversary of the late Harischandra Baxipatra. Patnaik condemned politics without ethics as hypocrisy, urging leaders to prioritize ideals and selfless public service.

Patnaik lauded Baxipatra's contributions and emphasized the importance of leaders who believe in socialist principles, similar to Baxipatra's. 'Nowadays, we deeply miss leaders with such unwavering ideals in politics,' Patnaik lamented, calling for a return to value-driven leadership.

The event also featured political activist Yogendra Yadav, who spoke on modern Indian political challenges. Patnaik expressed gratitude to Yadav for his insights, and reflected on the vital role that sincere political engagement plays in societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)