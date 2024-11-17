AIADMK Chief Slams DMK Leadership for Dynastic Politics
AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin for dynastic politics, claiming his rise in politics was due to hard work. He demanded they control their criticism, emphasizing his longstanding service in AIADMK over nepotism.
AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu's ruling party leaders, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, accusing them of relying on their dynastic lineage for political power.
Palaniswami, reiterating the opposition's claims of nepotism, stated that unlike them, his political ascent was the product of decades of effort and commitment to the AIADMK cause, not inherited privilege.
The political veteran urged the ruling duo to control their remarks against him, while highlighting his long history in public service and achievements, including managing the Salem district cooperative milk federation.
