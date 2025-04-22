Bar Association Challenges Nepotism in Allahabad High Court Appointments

The Bar Association of the Allahabad High Court has voiced its discontent, passing a resolution against what it alleges is nepotism in the court's appointment process for judges.

An emergency meeting led by High Court Bar Association president Anil Tiwari emphasized concerns about candidates being appointed to judicial positions without practicing in the Allahabad High Court itself.

The association is demanding transparency and merit-based appointments, noting a tendency to favor candidates linked to influential families. The resolution will be circulated to relevant officials and associations in protest.

