Bihar Assembly Elections: The Fight Against Nepotism and the Path Forward
Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that Bihar voters seek to eradicate nepotism in the state's assembly elections. Singh praised the development under Nitish Kumar, highlighted NDA's socioeconomic achievements, and addressed misconceptions about the Waqf Act, while emphasizing Bihar's cultural and historical significance.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, stating that Bihar citizens are resolute about eliminating nepotism in the forthcoming assembly elections. He argued that the conventional RJD formula wouldn't succeed this time.
While attending a BJP event in Ahmedabad, Singh lauded the achievements under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, including infrastructure development and poverty elevation initiatives. He remarked on the NDA's socioeconomic contributions and improvements like IITs, medical colleges, and health insurance for the needy.
Discussing the contentious Waqf Act, Singh clarified that it intends to safeguard the rights of the poorer Muslim community and stressed that no religious properties would be seized. He also highlighted the significant cultural impact of Bihar on India, recounting the state's rich heritage and modern advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
