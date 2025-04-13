Left Menu

Bihar Assembly Elections: The Fight Against Nepotism and the Path Forward

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that Bihar voters seek to eradicate nepotism in the state's assembly elections. Singh praised the development under Nitish Kumar, highlighted NDA's socioeconomic achievements, and addressed misconceptions about the Waqf Act, while emphasizing Bihar's cultural and historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:33 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections: The Fight Against Nepotism and the Path Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, stating that Bihar citizens are resolute about eliminating nepotism in the forthcoming assembly elections. He argued that the conventional RJD formula wouldn't succeed this time.

While attending a BJP event in Ahmedabad, Singh lauded the achievements under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, including infrastructure development and poverty elevation initiatives. He remarked on the NDA's socioeconomic contributions and improvements like IITs, medical colleges, and health insurance for the needy.

Discussing the contentious Waqf Act, Singh clarified that it intends to safeguard the rights of the poorer Muslim community and stressed that no religious properties would be seized. He also highlighted the significant cultural impact of Bihar on India, recounting the state's rich heritage and modern advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025