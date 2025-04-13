Bihar Assembly Elections: The Fight Against Nepotism and the Path Forward

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, stating that Bihar citizens are resolute about eliminating nepotism in the forthcoming assembly elections. He argued that the conventional RJD formula wouldn't succeed this time.

While attending a BJP event in Ahmedabad, Singh lauded the achievements under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, including infrastructure development and poverty elevation initiatives. He remarked on the NDA's socioeconomic contributions and improvements like IITs, medical colleges, and health insurance for the needy.

Discussing the contentious Waqf Act, Singh clarified that it intends to safeguard the rights of the poorer Muslim community and stressed that no religious properties would be seized. He also highlighted the significant cultural impact of Bihar on India, recounting the state's rich heritage and modern advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)