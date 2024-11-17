Greens Aim to Stir Germany from Stagnation

Robert Habeck, the new leader of Germany's Greens, positioned his party as the answer to years of stagnation under a potential grand coalition, emphasizing cooperation on reforming a significant spending cap with conservative leadership.

An overwhelming 96% of delegates at the national congress in Wiesbaden endorsed Habeck as the party's candidate for the upcoming election. This reflects a strategic move to position the Greens either in government leadership or as a coalition partner despite their fourth place in opinion polls.

As tensions escalate with economic challenges from global forces, Habeck's appeal aims at centrists, reminiscent of Merkel's legacy. He hopes to sway voters disenchanted by the conservative frontrunner Merz, while his stance on energy policy draws criticism from former coalition partners.

