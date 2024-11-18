Biden's Clean Fuel Initiative: A Race Against Time
President Joe Biden is working to finalize a rule on a clean fuel tax credit before his term ends. The program aims to support sustainable aviation fuel production, beginning in 2025. The Biden administration also plans a study on the impacts of LNG before Jan. 20.
In a significant move for environmental policy, Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden is pressing to finalize a clean fuel tax credit rule before his term concludes on Jan. 20. A senior White House official confirmed the administration's urgency to reporters on Sunday, noting the program's emphasis on sustainable aviation fuel and low-emission transportation fuels, slated for a 2025 launch.
While the official remained non-committal about meeting the deadline, they reiterated the administration's commitment to finalizing the rule. Additionally, the Biden administration is set to release a crucial study that will examine the environmental and economic impacts of liquefied natural gas (LNG) before the President leaves office. This follows Biden's previous executive action to pause new LNG export approvals to allow for comprehensive analysis.
In contrast, President-elect Donald Trump, representing the Republican Party, has publicly announced his intention to swiftly reverse the LNG pause upon assuming office for a second term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
