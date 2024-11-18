Left Menu

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to hold discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and advocate for increased G20 support for Ukraine. Meanwhile, the UK government considers easing EV targets for carmakers, as JPMorgan pursues legal action over a defective metals warehouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 06:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 06:08 IST
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to engage in significant discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Their meeting aims to facilitate 'sensible and pragmatic engagement' with China, a vital player in global politics and economics.

Furthermore, Starmer will appeal to G20 leaders to amplify their support for Ukraine. His strategic move focuses on consolidating international backing ahead of Donald Trump's incoming U.S. presidency.

In domestic matters, the UK government is navigating potential adjustments to electric vehicle targets, while JPMorgan Chase seeks reparations from Marbank Construction over a costly warehouse defect issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

