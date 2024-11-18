Controversy Unfolds: Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz Amid Senate Confirmation Debate

Senator Markwayne Mullin urged the House of Representatives to unveil an unreleased ethics report on allegations against Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general. The report investigates claims of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.

Gaetz, who has denied wrongdoing, resigned from the Republican-controlled House ahead of a scheduled report release by the House Ethics Committee. The Senate's confirmation of Gaetz is crucial for his appointment, but ethics concerns have fueled a contentious debate.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson opposes the report's release, while the Senate may explore bypassing the chamber's authority using a recess appointment. Senate Democrats have expressed opposition to Gaetz's nomination, emphasizing the importance of presidential nominees having the requisite character and capabilities.