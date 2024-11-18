Left Menu

The Fighters of Hong Kong: Prominent Activists Face Sentencing

Prominent pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong face sentencing under the national security law, charged with subversion for organizing an unofficial primary election. Among them, Benny Tai and Joshua Wong, who have both pleaded guilty and sought lesser sentences. The case marks a significant crackdown on political activism in Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:32 IST
The Fighters of Hong Kong: Prominent Activists Face Sentencing
Syrian elections Image Credit:

On Tuesday, several high-profile Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are set to receive their sentences in a landmark case under a national security law that has been widely criticized for stifling political dissent in the city.

Convictions of 45 activists, stemming from a 2021 conspiracy to commit subversion charge after an unofficial primary election, signal a significant campaign by China to curtail aspirations for democracy in Hong Kong. With potential life sentences on the line, these figures represent the struggle for political change.

Benny Tai, a key figure in the movement, organized the primary election that garnered significant public support. Despite expressing remorse, Tai, along with other activists such as Joshua Wong, faces severe penalties. Their case underscores the growing tension between pro-democracy aspirations and the central government’s tightened grip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024