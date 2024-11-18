Sumesh Shokeen Strengthens AAP's Grip in Rural Delhi

In a strategic political move, former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen has aligned himself with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. The announcement was made on Monday, marking a significant moment for the party's outreach in rural Delhi.

Shokeen, previously representing Matiala, a region within Delhi-Dehat, steps in as AAP faced a setback with the resignation of key Jat leader Kailash Gahlot. His joining is expected to fortify AAP's influence in both rural and urban sectors of the city.

During the welcoming event, Kejriwal emphasized the AAP government's achievements, including enhanced connectivity and improved infrastructure in outer Delhi areas, crediting these developments for integrating these regions more closely with the city's core.

(With inputs from agencies.)