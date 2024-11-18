Sumesh Shokeen Strengthens AAP's Grip in Rural Delhi
Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen has joined the AAP, a move anticipated to strengthen the party’s influence in rural Delhi. His switch comes shortly after Jat leader Kailash Gahlot's resignation, as AAP looks to bolster its presence in the national capital under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership.
In a strategic political move, former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen has aligned himself with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. The announcement was made on Monday, marking a significant moment for the party's outreach in rural Delhi.
Shokeen, previously representing Matiala, a region within Delhi-Dehat, steps in as AAP faced a setback with the resignation of key Jat leader Kailash Gahlot. His joining is expected to fortify AAP's influence in both rural and urban sectors of the city.
During the welcoming event, Kejriwal emphasized the AAP government's achievements, including enhanced connectivity and improved infrastructure in outer Delhi areas, crediting these developments for integrating these regions more closely with the city's core.
