High-Profile Tragedy: Murder of Ex-Karnataka DGP Om Prakash

The Central Crime Branch is investigating the murder of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash. The police have arrested his wife, Pallavi, who confessed to the crime. Initial reports suggest a family argument led to the tragedy. Authorities are also examining the involvement of their daughter, Kriti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:49 IST
murder
  • India

The tragic murder of former Karnataka Director General of Police Om Prakash is under thorough investigation by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). This shocking incident has drawn significant attention due to Om Prakash's stature as a revered 1981 batch IPS officer.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the arrest of the officer's wife, Pallavi, who has confessed to the crime. The murder reportedly stemmed from a domestic argument. The investigative authorities are also looking into the possible involvement of their daughter, Kriti, who was present at the time of the incident.

The gruesome discovery of Om Prakash's body, surrounded by a pool of blood in his upscale Bengaluru home, adds a grim dimension to the ongoing investigation. Police continue to delve into the case, gathering evidence and considering all angles, including family dynamics and the mental health conditions of the individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

