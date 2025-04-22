Tragedy Strikes: Fatal SUV Accident in Madhya Pradesh
A devastating accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district where an SUV fell off a bridge, resulting in eight fatalities and injuries to six others. The incident took place near Simri village and the injured have been hospitalized. The victims were traveling from Ghat Pipariya village.
A tragic accident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district when an SUV plunged off a bridge onto a dry river bed, killing eight and injuring six others, authorities reported.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. near Simri village under the jurisdiction of the Nohata police station. The driver of the SUV lost control, causing the vehicle to crash onto the dry bed of the Sunar River, explained Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somwanshi.
The victims, residents of the Jabalpur district, were on a journey from Ghat Pipariya village in two SUVs when the unfortunate accident occurred. The injured were promptly transported to the district hospital for treatment.
