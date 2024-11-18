Left Menu

Manipur Unrest: Congress Calls for PM's Visit and Home Minister's Resignation

The Congress party demands Prime Minister Modi's visit to Manipur amid escalating violence and holds Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for governance failure in the state. The Congress criticizes the PM's absence in addressing the turmoil, highlighting unrest as a massive governance failure, demanding immediate action.

The Congress party has intensified its demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur amid escalating violence in the region. The party has also called for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, deeming the government's efforts as a 'complete failure.'

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, called for an all-party meeting at both state and national levels, insisting the PM must prioritize the state's unrest before the upcoming Parliament session. He emphasized that beyond diplomatic engagements abroad, the PM should focus on domestic crises like those in Manipur.

The Congress views the ongoing violence, which has claimed over 300 lives and displaced 60,000 people, as a failure of the 'double engine government,' urging immediate intervention and a full-time governor appointment. Criticisms were also directed towards governance dynamics between Home Minister Shah and Chief Minister Biren Singh.

