Manipur Unrest: Congress Calls for PM's Visit and Home Minister's Resignation

The Congress party has intensified its demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur amid escalating violence in the region. The party has also called for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, deeming the government's efforts as a 'complete failure.'

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, called for an all-party meeting at both state and national levels, insisting the PM must prioritize the state's unrest before the upcoming Parliament session. He emphasized that beyond diplomatic engagements abroad, the PM should focus on domestic crises like those in Manipur.

The Congress views the ongoing violence, which has claimed over 300 lives and displaced 60,000 people, as a failure of the 'double engine government,' urging immediate intervention and a full-time governor appointment. Criticisms were also directed towards governance dynamics between Home Minister Shah and Chief Minister Biren Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)