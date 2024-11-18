Left Menu

COP29: Global Climate Action at a Crossroads

At COP29, UN climate chief Simon Stiell urged delegates to focus on pragmatic solutions and collaborative progress. The meeting aims to resolve deadlock between developed and developing nations on climate finance and responsibility. India’s demand for climate finance accountability highlights ongoing disputes.

Updated: 18-11-2024 15:53 IST
As COP29 enters its critical second week, UN climate chief Simon Stiell calls for urgent resolution on less contentious issues to pave the way for significant political decisions crucial to advancing global climate action.

During a pivotal plenary, Stiell urged delegates to avoid 'bluffing and brinkmanship' and emphasized the necessity for pragmatic solutions, thereby preventing stalling tactics that could halt progress.

The summit faced deadlock, particularly between developed and developing nations over key issues such as climate finance. India, leading the G-77/China bloc, reiterated demands for substantial climate finance accountability from wealthier nations, insisting that current loan-heavy mechanisms are unsustainable for vulnerable economies.

