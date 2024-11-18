Trump's Recess Appointments Gamble: Shifting Senate Dynamics

President-elect Donald Trump has signaled his intention to bypass the traditional Senate approval process for key administration appointments by utilizing recess appointments. This maneuver, if successful, would diminish Congress's oversight power, allowing Trump to install controversial figures without Senate scrutiny.

Historically, the U.S. Senate and the President share the appointment power for top governmental roles. However, Trump is lobbying for Senate adjournment, paving the way for his recess appointments. Notable figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are among potential appointees, elevating concern over unchecked executive authority.

The Constitution grants the president the power to fill vacant posts temporarily when the Senate is out of session. However, using this authority requires the cooperation of Congress, specifically aligning with the recess stipulations outlined by the U.S. Constitution and upheld by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)