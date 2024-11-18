Left Menu

Trump's Recess Appointments Gamble: Shifting Senate Dynamics

President-elect Donald Trump is considering bypassing Senate approval for top administration posts by making recess appointments. This strategy could undermine congressional authority, relying on Senate and House adjournment to install controversial nominees like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. without traditional scrutiny. The tactic hinges on Republican support amidst internal opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:31 IST
Trump's Recess Appointments Gamble: Shifting Senate Dynamics
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Donald Trump has signaled his intention to bypass the traditional Senate approval process for key administration appointments by utilizing recess appointments. This maneuver, if successful, would diminish Congress's oversight power, allowing Trump to install controversial figures without Senate scrutiny.

Historically, the U.S. Senate and the President share the appointment power for top governmental roles. However, Trump is lobbying for Senate adjournment, paving the way for his recess appointments. Notable figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are among potential appointees, elevating concern over unchecked executive authority.

The Constitution grants the president the power to fill vacant posts temporarily when the Senate is out of session. However, using this authority requires the cooperation of Congress, specifically aligning with the recess stipulations outlined by the U.S. Constitution and upheld by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024