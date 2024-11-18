Left Menu

Biden's Bold Moves: Historic Assistance and Green Partnerships

President Joe Biden is set to announce a significant commitment to the World Bank's International Development Association fund, targeting the world's poorest nations. Additionally, during a meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, he plans to launch a bilateral clean energy partnership.

Updated: 18-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:33 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is set to unveil a 'historic' commitment to refuel the World Bank's International Development Association fund, tailored to aid the world's economically challenged nations. This announcement came from U.S. deputy national security advisor Jonathan Finer during a press briefing.

Finer spoke to reporters at a briefing on the G20 summit held in Rio de Janeiro, highlighting Biden's imminent announcement. The initiative aims to bolster support for impoverished countries through increased financial resources.

Moreover, Biden is poised to introduce a bilateral clean energy partnership with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both nations to environmental sustainability and clean energy advancements.

