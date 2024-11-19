Ethics Committee's Dilemma: The Gaetz Investigation and Its Impact

The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee is set to deliberate on its investigation into former congressman Matt Gaetz, who was recently nominated by President-elect Donald Trump as attorney general. Sources familiar with the committee's agenda have confirmed this development under the condition of anonymity.

Allegations against Gaetz involve sexual misconduct with a teenager and drug use, prompting calls from Senate Republicans for the House panel to reveal its findings. Gaetz's abrupt resignation from the House, coinciding with Trump's announcement of his nomination, leaves the future of the investigation uncertain. Gaetz, aged 42, has denied the accusations.

An attorney, Joel Leppard, representing two witnesses, has stated that Gaetz engaged in illegal activities, including sex with a minor. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has concluded a parallel probe with no charges filed. The ongoing debate highlights the potential political strategies employed during Trump's transition to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)