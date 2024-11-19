Left Menu

Stone Pelting on Anil Deshmukh: A Political Attack or Random Violence?

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh sustained serious injuries when unidentified assailants attacked his car with stones in Nagpur. The incident, now a case of attempted murder, is under investigation as a political motive is suspected due to the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Deshmukh is recovering in a Nagpur hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:00 IST
Stone Pelting on Anil Deshmukh: A Political Attack or Random Violence?
incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident on the eve of Maharashtra assembly elections, NCP leader and ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh suffered serious injuries from a stone pelting attack on his vehicle in Nagpur.

The attack occurred as Deshmukh was returning to Katol post a meeting in Narkhed village. Subsequently, police have registered a case of attempted murder against four unidentified individuals.

The NCP has called for a high-level investigation, suspecting political motives behind the violent act, as Deshmukh's son is contending for a constituency against a BJP candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024