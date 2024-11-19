Stone Pelting on Anil Deshmukh: A Political Attack or Random Violence?

In a shocking incident on the eve of Maharashtra assembly elections, NCP leader and ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh suffered serious injuries from a stone pelting attack on his vehicle in Nagpur.

The attack occurred as Deshmukh was returning to Katol post a meeting in Narkhed village. Subsequently, police have registered a case of attempted murder against four unidentified individuals.

The NCP has called for a high-level investigation, suspecting political motives behind the violent act, as Deshmukh's son is contending for a constituency against a BJP candidate.

