Stone Pelting on Anil Deshmukh: A Political Attack or Random Violence?
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh sustained serious injuries when unidentified assailants attacked his car with stones in Nagpur. The incident, now a case of attempted murder, is under investigation as a political motive is suspected due to the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Deshmukh is recovering in a Nagpur hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:00 IST
In a shocking incident on the eve of Maharashtra assembly elections, NCP leader and ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh suffered serious injuries from a stone pelting attack on his vehicle in Nagpur.
The attack occurred as Deshmukh was returning to Katol post a meeting in Narkhed village. Subsequently, police have registered a case of attempted murder against four unidentified individuals.
The NCP has called for a high-level investigation, suspecting political motives behind the violent act, as Deshmukh's son is contending for a constituency against a BJP candidate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
