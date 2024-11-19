Left Menu

Sean Duffy: From Reality TV to Transportation Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Sean Duffy as transportation secretary. Duffy, a former congressman from Wisconsin and Fox News contributor, is tasked with overseeing the U.S. transportation system. Known for his reality TV stint on MTV's 'The Real World: Boston,' Duffy brings diverse experiences to Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:24 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Sean Duffy, a former congressman from Wisconsin and Fox News contributor, as his transportation secretary. Duffy's new role will involve managing the extensive U.S. transportation system, including pipelines, railways, highways, and mass transit systems.

Duffy carved his political career as part of the 2010 tea party wave, serving in the House of Representatives for nearly a decade. Known for his appearances as a co-host on Fox Business, Duffy is one of Trump's most visible supporters in the media.

Before venturing into politics, Duffy appeared on MTV's 'The Real World: Boston' and 'Road Rules: All Stars.' Despite Trump's encouragement, Duffy declined to run for governor of Wisconsin in 2022, citing family commitments, particularly the needs of his nine children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

