Sean Duffy: From Reality TV to Transportation Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Sean Duffy, a former congressman from Wisconsin and Fox News contributor, as his transportation secretary. Duffy's new role will involve managing the extensive U.S. transportation system, including pipelines, railways, highways, and mass transit systems.

Duffy carved his political career as part of the 2010 tea party wave, serving in the House of Representatives for nearly a decade. Known for his appearances as a co-host on Fox Business, Duffy is one of Trump's most visible supporters in the media.

Before venturing into politics, Duffy appeared on MTV's 'The Real World: Boston' and 'Road Rules: All Stars.' Despite Trump's encouragement, Duffy declined to run for governor of Wisconsin in 2022, citing family commitments, particularly the needs of his nine children.

