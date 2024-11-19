Thailand's Premier Engages with U.S. President-Elect
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had a conversation with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. During the call, Shinawatra expressed readiness to collaborate with the U.S., while Trump praised Shinawatra's work. The interaction highlights potential future cooperation between Thailand and the United States.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:38 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently engaged in a phone conversation with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, according to an announcement from the Thai government this Tuesday.
During their discussion, Shinawatra affirmed Thailand's preparedness to collaborate with the United States, highlighting the mutual interest in fostering a strong bilateral relationship.
In response, Trump commended Shinawatra's efforts and expressed a willingness to support the Thai premier, signaling potential avenues for future cooperation between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
