South Korea's Opposition Leader Faces Public Fund Misuse Charges
Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's main opposition leader, is indicted for allegedly using over 100 million won of public funds for personal purposes while serving as a governor. The indictment adds to his legal battles, potentially affecting his bid for the presidency in 2027.
South Korea's main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, has been indicted on allegations of misusing over 100 million won in public funds for personal expenses during his tenure as governor, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Lee, head of the Democratic Party, is already embroiled in four other trials related to bribery and a significant property development scandal. These ongoing legal challenges loom over his political aspirations, particularly his anticipated run for the presidency in 2027.
Accusations include using government resources for private benefits, with claims that his wife used a government vehicle for personal purposes. Prosecutors argue that Lee misappropriated taxpayers' money, while the Democratic Party denounces the charges as politically motivated.
