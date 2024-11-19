South Korea's Opposition Leader Faces Public Fund Misuse Charges

South Korea's main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, has been indicted on allegations of misusing over 100 million won in public funds for personal expenses during his tenure as governor, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Lee, head of the Democratic Party, is already embroiled in four other trials related to bribery and a significant property development scandal. These ongoing legal challenges loom over his political aspirations, particularly his anticipated run for the presidency in 2027.

Accusations include using government resources for private benefits, with claims that his wife used a government vehicle for personal purposes. Prosecutors argue that Lee misappropriated taxpayers' money, while the Democratic Party denounces the charges as politically motivated.

