Revolutionizing Voter Experience: QR Codes Streamline Maharashtra Elections
To boost voter turnout in Thane, Maharashtra, QR codes enable voters to easily locate polling stations for the upcoming assembly elections. Voters scan codes for details on their designated booths. This digital initiative aims to increase electoral participation amidst concerns over historically low voter turnout.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to increase voter turnout for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Thane district authorities have introduced QR codes to simplify the voting process. These codes allow voters to quickly access information about their designated polling stations.
Thane collector and election officer, Ashok Shingare, explained that this initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance voter convenience and participation, addressing concerns raised by the Election Commission over low turnout rates in the district.
QR codes are displayed on the election department's website and at public places, where nearly 50% of Thane's 7.2 million voters have already utilized the system. Additionally, social media has generated over 156 million impressions to further engage voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections
High-Profile Withdrawals Shake Up Maharashtra Assembly Elections
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Showdown in Jharkhand: Soren vs. Modi Ahead of Assembly Elections
BJP Targets Pollution as Key Issue in Delhi Assembly Elections