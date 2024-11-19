Revolutionizing Voter Experience: QR Codes Streamline Maharashtra Elections

In a bid to increase voter turnout for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Thane district authorities have introduced QR codes to simplify the voting process. These codes allow voters to quickly access information about their designated polling stations.

Thane collector and election officer, Ashok Shingare, explained that this initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance voter convenience and participation, addressing concerns raised by the Election Commission over low turnout rates in the district.

QR codes are displayed on the election department's website and at public places, where nearly 50% of Thane's 7.2 million voters have already utilized the system. Additionally, social media has generated over 156 million impressions to further engage voters.

