Soren Slams BJP's Rs 500 Crore 'Whisper Campaign'

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren intensified his criticism of the BJP on Tuesday, alleging that the party invested over Rs 500 crore in campaigns aimed at smearing him. Soren asserted the BJP excels in inciting hatred to achieve political goals, contrary to Jharkhand's cultural ethos.

Soren alleged that the BJP imported campaigners from neighboring states to spread misinformation and fear among voters. He criticized the opposition for using clandestine 'whisper campaigns' instead of discussing their accomplishments.

Accusing the BJP of creating numerous WhatsApp groups to defame his coalition, Soren countered by encouraging Jharkhand residents to champion openness in contrast to the alleged fear-based tactics. Meanwhile, BJP refuted these claims, calling them a reflection of Soren's electoral angst.

(With inputs from agencies.)