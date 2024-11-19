Diplomat Warns Against Appeasement Amidst Russian Aggression

In a stark warning, a top Ukrainian diplomat highlighted the dangers of appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid escalating deadly attacks across Ukraine. She appealed for greater assistance from the country's allies, underscoring Putin's lack of interest in peace.

Russia's recent large-scale airstrike on Ukraine's power grid, the most significant in three months, signals Putin's unyielding resolve to sustain the 1,000-day conflict. According to Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, such actions illustrate Putin's desire to keep Ukraine ensnared in the war.

Despite rising prospects for peace talks with Putin next year due to shifts in U.S. leadership and growing war fatigue, the diplomat emphasized the need for strength over weakness. The Biden administration's new policy allows Ukraine to strike deeper into Russia, a move condemned by the Kremlin as reckless. Filipenko urged decisive action against Russian threats and sought additional military support and diplomatic pressure to isolate Moscow at international forums.

