Left Menu

Diplomat Warns Against Appeasement Amidst Russian Aggression

A Ukrainian diplomat cautions against appeasement of Russian President Putin, citing ongoing airstrikes as evidence of his war intentions. Amid hopes for peace talks, she urges strength and further support from allies. The U.S. allows Ukraine to use its weapons, increasing tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:33 IST
Diplomat Warns Against Appeasement Amidst Russian Aggression
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:

In a stark warning, a top Ukrainian diplomat highlighted the dangers of appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid escalating deadly attacks across Ukraine. She appealed for greater assistance from the country's allies, underscoring Putin's lack of interest in peace.

Russia's recent large-scale airstrike on Ukraine's power grid, the most significant in three months, signals Putin's unyielding resolve to sustain the 1,000-day conflict. According to Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, such actions illustrate Putin's desire to keep Ukraine ensnared in the war.

Despite rising prospects for peace talks with Putin next year due to shifts in U.S. leadership and growing war fatigue, the diplomat emphasized the need for strength over weakness. The Biden administration's new policy allows Ukraine to strike deeper into Russia, a move condemned by the Kremlin as reckless. Filipenko urged decisive action against Russian threats and sought additional military support and diplomatic pressure to isolate Moscow at international forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024