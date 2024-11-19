Putin's Nuclear Doctrine Update: A Strategic Shift
Russian President Vladimir Putin has updated Russia's nuclear doctrine to consider any conventional attack supported by a nuclear nation as a joint attack. This move comes just weeks before the U.S. presidential elections in November, signaling a strategic shift in nuclear policy.
In a significant move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a critical update to Russia's nuclear doctrine, as reported on the government's official website.
This update, announced just weeks before the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, introduces changes to consider conventional attacks on Russia, supported by nuclear powers, as joint attacks.
This strategic amendment in the nuclear policy indicates Russia's enhanced deterrence stance amid global geopolitical shifts.
