Former AAP Leader Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP, Cites Dilution of Party Values

In a significant political move, former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing his discontent with what he described as a dilution of values within AAP. In a conversation with ANI, Gahlot elaborated on this decision, emphasizing that his disenchantment developed gradually, fueled by perceived compromises in the party's foundational principles. "This realization didn't occur overnight; it was a prolonged process," he stated, urging others who feel similarly uneasy to muster the courage to voice their concerns.

When questioned about any potential friction with Chief Minister Atishi over the allocation of ministerial portfolios, Gahlot clarified he harbors no grievances against any individual. Known for his tenure as Transport Minister, Gahlot conveyed satisfaction with his previous role, indicating respect for the Chief Minister's discretion in assigning responsibilities, and dispelling rumors of any personal vendetta.

Reflecting on his departure from AAP, Gahlot expressed the emotional complexity of leaving a party he helped build from the ground up, facing numerous struggles since 2015. His exit comes amidst internal challenges and dissatisfaction with the party's current trajectory. Addressing the August 15 flag hoisting controversy, Gahlot denied knowledge of specific protocols allegedly overlooked. Gahlot made his BJP membership official in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with other prominent BJP leaders, marking a new chapter in his political journey.

