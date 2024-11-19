Left Menu

Former AAP Leader Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP, Cites Dilution of Party Values

Kailash Gahlot, a former AAP minister, joined the BJP after expressing concerns about the dilution of values within his previous party. Gahlot highlighted prolonged dissatisfaction but remains neutral about former colleagues. His decision follows introspection and challenges faced during his tenure with AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:13 IST
Former AAP Leader Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP, Cites Dilution of Party Values
BJP leader Kailash Gahlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing his discontent with what he described as a dilution of values within AAP. In a conversation with ANI, Gahlot elaborated on this decision, emphasizing that his disenchantment developed gradually, fueled by perceived compromises in the party's foundational principles. "This realization didn't occur overnight; it was a prolonged process," he stated, urging others who feel similarly uneasy to muster the courage to voice their concerns.

When questioned about any potential friction with Chief Minister Atishi over the allocation of ministerial portfolios, Gahlot clarified he harbors no grievances against any individual. Known for his tenure as Transport Minister, Gahlot conveyed satisfaction with his previous role, indicating respect for the Chief Minister's discretion in assigning responsibilities, and dispelling rumors of any personal vendetta.

Reflecting on his departure from AAP, Gahlot expressed the emotional complexity of leaving a party he helped build from the ground up, facing numerous struggles since 2015. His exit comes amidst internal challenges and dissatisfaction with the party's current trajectory. Addressing the August 15 flag hoisting controversy, Gahlot denied knowledge of specific protocols allegedly overlooked. Gahlot made his BJP membership official in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with other prominent BJP leaders, marking a new chapter in his political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024