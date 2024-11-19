Left Menu

Democracy Dashed: Hong Kong's Legal Turmoil

Hong Kong's High Court sentenced 45 democrats to up to 10 years in prison under the Beijing-imposed national security law. International figures have condemned the ruling, calling it a major setback for the city's democratic freedoms. The decision reflects the rapid decline of civil liberties in Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:54 IST
On Tuesday, Hong Kong's High Court handed down sentences of up to 10 years to 45 leading democrats, in a move seen as a significant blow to the financial hub's rule of law. These sentences come under a national security law imposed by Beijing, targeting pro-democracy activists arrested in 2021.

International reaction has been swift. U.S. and Australian officials have condemned the ruling, emphasizing the adverse impact on democratic freedoms. Groups like the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China and other foreign watchdogs have denounced the convictions as politically motivated, expressing concerns over the city's judicial independence.

This landmark case underscores the growing challenges to civil liberties in Hong Kong, as global voices urge a repeal of the draconian national security legislation that many argue opposes democratic principles and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

