Democracy Dashed: Hong Kong's Legal Turmoil

On Tuesday, Hong Kong's High Court handed down sentences of up to 10 years to 45 leading democrats, in a move seen as a significant blow to the financial hub's rule of law. These sentences come under a national security law imposed by Beijing, targeting pro-democracy activists arrested in 2021.

International reaction has been swift. U.S. and Australian officials have condemned the ruling, emphasizing the adverse impact on democratic freedoms. Groups like the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China and other foreign watchdogs have denounced the convictions as politically motivated, expressing concerns over the city's judicial independence.

This landmark case underscores the growing challenges to civil liberties in Hong Kong, as global voices urge a repeal of the draconian national security legislation that many argue opposes democratic principles and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)