Election Setbacks for Italy's Premier Meldon in Key Regions

Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni faced losses as the opposition Democratic Party secured victories in central Umbria and Emilia-Romagna regions, threatening her coalition. The Democratic Party's Elly Schlein celebrated the wins, while Meloni faces further electoral challenges with upcoming regional polls in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:58 IST
Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni has faced electoral losses in two significant regions, dealing a blow to her standing as the opposition Democratic Party emerged victorious in closely contested elections.

The Democratic Party's leader, Elly Schlein, hailed the achievements as 'extraordinary' after Stefania Proietti won in Umbria with 51% of the vote and Michele de Pascale solidified his position in Emilia-Romagna with a 57% win.

As Meloni's coalition holds onto regions like Liguria amidst political challenges, the bigger test looms in 2025 when several populous regions, including Veneto, will head to the polls, revealing the fragile balance of her government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

