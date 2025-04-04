Trump Talks Peace as Russia Expands Military Efforts

In a bid to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed ongoing negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, indicated both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin are ready to strike a deal to cease the incessant violence.

Trump emphasized the urgent need for peace to prevent further loss of life, stating thousands are killed weekly, comprising soldiers from both Ukraine and Russia. While pinning hopes on diplomacy, he critiqued Europe's efforts, asserting confidence in his ability to resolve the conflict.

As diplomatic discussions unfold, Russia proceeds with a substantial military expansion. President Vladimir Putin has sanctioned a conscription drive set to add 160,000 men to the armed forces. This move reflects a significant increase compared to previous years, highlighting the ongoing tension and urgency for peace talks.

