Trump Talks Peace as Russia Expands Military Efforts

President Trump announced discussions with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy about peace efforts while Russia continues to increase its military enlistment. Despite ongoing negotiations, Putin's conscription orders reflect Russia's military expansion amid the conflict. The U.S. urges immediate resolution to halt escalating soldier casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:38 IST
US President Donald Trump (Image: X@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed ongoing negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, indicated both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin are ready to strike a deal to cease the incessant violence.

Trump emphasized the urgent need for peace to prevent further loss of life, stating thousands are killed weekly, comprising soldiers from both Ukraine and Russia. While pinning hopes on diplomacy, he critiqued Europe's efforts, asserting confidence in his ability to resolve the conflict.

As diplomatic discussions unfold, Russia proceeds with a substantial military expansion. President Vladimir Putin has sanctioned a conscription drive set to add 160,000 men to the armed forces. This move reflects a significant increase compared to previous years, highlighting the ongoing tension and urgency for peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

