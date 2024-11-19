Vidarbha: The Decisive Battlefield in Maharashtra Politics
Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, home to 62 assembly seats, plays a pivotal role in determining state power. Historically a Congress stronghold, it saw BJP's rise in the 1990s. In the upcoming elections, both parties are battling fiercely to gain control, amidst local dynamics and electoral strategies.
- Country:
- India
The Vidarbha region of Maharashtra is at the forefront of political maneuvering as both the BJP and Congress strive to maximize their seats in the upcoming assembly polls. Holding 62 of the 288 segments, Vidarbha's outcome is seen as crucial in deciding the state's leadership.
Once dominated by Congress, Vidarbha witnessed the BJP's emergence in the 1990s, highlighted by the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis, a key player from the region. Current battles see heavyweights like state Congress chief Nana Patole and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule in the fray.
Political analysts assert that the region's results could tip the scales in Maharashtra's governance. While both parties engage in close contests, factors such as campaign narratives and local issues, like farm distress, weigh heavily on the electorate's decision-making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mandal Murmu Joins BJP, Pledges to Address Santhal Pargana Demographic Concerns
BJP Pledges Rs 2,100 Aid for Jharkhand Women Amid Election Campaign
Jharkhand Elections: BJP's Decisive Campaign Strategy Unveiled
BJP Accuses Soren Government of Bangladeshi Intrusion for Vote Bank Politics
Elections in Jharkhand: PM Modi Predicts BJP Victory