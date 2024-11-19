Vidarbha: The Decisive Battlefield in Maharashtra Politics

The Vidarbha region of Maharashtra is at the forefront of political maneuvering as both the BJP and Congress strive to maximize their seats in the upcoming assembly polls. Holding 62 of the 288 segments, Vidarbha's outcome is seen as crucial in deciding the state's leadership.

Once dominated by Congress, Vidarbha witnessed the BJP's emergence in the 1990s, highlighted by the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis, a key player from the region. Current battles see heavyweights like state Congress chief Nana Patole and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule in the fray.

Political analysts assert that the region's results could tip the scales in Maharashtra's governance. While both parties engage in close contests, factors such as campaign narratives and local issues, like farm distress, weigh heavily on the electorate's decision-making.

