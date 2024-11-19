Shivadi's Political Battle: Tradition Meets Transformation

The Shivadi assembly constituency in central Mumbai, historically a Shiv Sena stronghold, is witnessing a significant shift in its demographic and social landscape. The area, once dominated by traditional dwellings, is now characterized by towering skyscrapers and a more diverse voter base.

This election cycle presents an interesting scenario with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) renominating two-term MLA Ajay Chaudhari. He faces Bala Nandgaonkar from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, in the only Mumbai constituency not having a direct face-off between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Chaudhari, despite battling some anti-incumbency sentiment, benefits from previous work achievements and potential support from Muslim voters. Political observers suggest he has an edge in the contest, while the BJP-backed MNS attempts to sway the constituency with a focus on their traditional Marathi base.

(With inputs from agencies.)