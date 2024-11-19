Left Menu

Shivadi's Political Battle: Tradition Meets Transformation

The Shivadi assembly constituency in Mumbai, a traditional Shiv Sena stronghold, is seeing a demographic shift with increasing skyscrapers and a mixed voter base. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's Ajay Chaudhari faces Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Bala Nandgaonkar in an election highlighting changing voter dynamics and political alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:27 IST
The Shivadi assembly constituency in central Mumbai, historically a Shiv Sena stronghold, is witnessing a significant shift in its demographic and social landscape. The area, once dominated by traditional dwellings, is now characterized by towering skyscrapers and a more diverse voter base.

This election cycle presents an interesting scenario with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) renominating two-term MLA Ajay Chaudhari. He faces Bala Nandgaonkar from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, in the only Mumbai constituency not having a direct face-off between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Chaudhari, despite battling some anti-incumbency sentiment, benefits from previous work achievements and potential support from Muslim voters. Political observers suggest he has an edge in the contest, while the BJP-backed MNS attempts to sway the constituency with a focus on their traditional Marathi base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

