Shivadi's Political Battle: Tradition Meets Transformation
The Shivadi assembly constituency in Mumbai, a traditional Shiv Sena stronghold, is seeing a demographic shift with increasing skyscrapers and a mixed voter base. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's Ajay Chaudhari faces Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Bala Nandgaonkar in an election highlighting changing voter dynamics and political alliances.
- Country:
- India
The Shivadi assembly constituency in central Mumbai, historically a Shiv Sena stronghold, is witnessing a significant shift in its demographic and social landscape. The area, once dominated by traditional dwellings, is now characterized by towering skyscrapers and a more diverse voter base.
This election cycle presents an interesting scenario with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) renominating two-term MLA Ajay Chaudhari. He faces Bala Nandgaonkar from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, in the only Mumbai constituency not having a direct face-off between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Chaudhari, despite battling some anti-incumbency sentiment, benefits from previous work achievements and potential support from Muslim voters. Political observers suggest he has an edge in the contest, while the BJP-backed MNS attempts to sway the constituency with a focus on their traditional Marathi base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra assembly polls a fight between those who love the state and those who hate it: Uddhav Thackeray at rally in Kolhapur.
Uddhav Thackeray Leads Maharashtra Battle Cry Against Betrayal
Uddhav Thackeray's Vision: Free Education and Urban Revamp
Uddhav Thackeray's Vision for Maharashtra: A Promise of Free Education and Economic Stability
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Mahayuti Alliance Unity and Corruption