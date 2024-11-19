Bias Allegations Rock Katehari By-Polls as SP MP Returns Police Security
Samajwadi Party MP Lalji Verma returned his police security, accusing the administration of bias and voter intimidation ahead of by-polls in the Katehari constituency. Verma criticized the police for their alleged partiality towards the BJP and harassment of voters, especially from minority communities. He urged the administration to ensure fair elections.
In a dramatic political turn of events, Samajwadi Party MP Lalji Verma has returned his police security, citing concerns over administrative bias in the lead-up to the crucial Katehari by-polls.
Verma accused the local administration and police of functioning as 'agents' of the BJP, intimidating voters, particularly those from backward and minority communities, thus undermining the democratic process.
In his communication to Ambedkar Nagar's police chief, Verma highlighted the undue pressure on voters through red notices and emphasized the need for immediate corrective measures to foster a secure voting environment.
