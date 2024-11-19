Bias Allegations Rock Katehari By-Polls as SP MP Returns Police Security

In a dramatic political turn of events, Samajwadi Party MP Lalji Verma has returned his police security, citing concerns over administrative bias in the lead-up to the crucial Katehari by-polls.

Verma accused the local administration and police of functioning as 'agents' of the BJP, intimidating voters, particularly those from backward and minority communities, thus undermining the democratic process.

In his communication to Ambedkar Nagar's police chief, Verma highlighted the undue pressure on voters through red notices and emphasized the need for immediate corrective measures to foster a secure voting environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)