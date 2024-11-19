Rift in Tripura BJP: Tribal Leader Patal Kanya Jamatia Speaks Out

In a bold statement, expelled Tripura BJP vice-president Patal Kanya Jamatia slammed senior party leaders for their silence on the critical issue of infiltration, contrasting them with their assertive counterparts in Assam. Jamatia, a prominent tribal leader in the northeast, was ousted last month for purportedly engaging in 'anti-party activities', yet claims to have received no official explanation detailing the reasons behind this decision.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jamatia accused some state BJP officials of harboring 'Bangladeshi sentiment', in stark contradiction to the party's core ideology of opposing infiltration. She questioned the discrepancy in the party's stance across states, highlighting the proactive measures taken by Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma against infiltration compared to Tripura's leadership.

The controversy occurs in the lead-up to important elections in Jharkhand, with infiltration being a pivotal issue spotlighted by top BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite facing allegations and an electoral defeat from the Amapinagar constituency, Jamatia continues to challenge the BJP establishment and its alliances, posing tough questions on agreements meant to resolve indigenous issues in Tripura.

