Left Menu

Rift in Tripura BJP: Tribal Leader Patal Kanya Jamatia Speaks Out

Expelled Tripura BJP vice-president Patal Kanya Jamatia criticized party leaders for their silence on infiltration issues, unlike counterparts in Assam. Though expelled for 'anti-party activities', she received no formal explanation for the action. Jamatia alleged the party is led by those with 'Bangladeshi sentiment'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:53 IST
Rift in Tripura BJP: Tribal Leader Patal Kanya Jamatia Speaks Out
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, expelled Tripura BJP vice-president Patal Kanya Jamatia slammed senior party leaders for their silence on the critical issue of infiltration, contrasting them with their assertive counterparts in Assam. Jamatia, a prominent tribal leader in the northeast, was ousted last month for purportedly engaging in 'anti-party activities', yet claims to have received no official explanation detailing the reasons behind this decision.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jamatia accused some state BJP officials of harboring 'Bangladeshi sentiment', in stark contradiction to the party's core ideology of opposing infiltration. She questioned the discrepancy in the party's stance across states, highlighting the proactive measures taken by Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma against infiltration compared to Tripura's leadership.

The controversy occurs in the lead-up to important elections in Jharkhand, with infiltration being a pivotal issue spotlighted by top BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite facing allegations and an electoral defeat from the Amapinagar constituency, Jamatia continues to challenge the BJP establishment and its alliances, posing tough questions on agreements meant to resolve indigenous issues in Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024