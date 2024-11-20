Russia's New Nuclear Doctrine: A Chilling Revision

In a significant update, Russia has revised its nuclear doctrine, with President Vladimir Putin lowering the threshold for nuclear response. The modifications, spelled out in a document called "Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence," have drawn international attention with their grave implications.

Among the key changes, Moscow now allows for the potential use of nuclear weapons in response to conventional attacks if backed by a nuclear power. Such an instance might include the recent use of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles by Ukraine, which reportedly hit Russian territory earlier this week, particularly the Bryansk region.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that these updates reflect President Putin's resolve to protect Russia's sovereignty and to respond decisively to any threats. This development intensifies the geopolitical landscape, complicating the ongoing conflict and diplomatic interactions, especially with Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)