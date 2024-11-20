Left Menu

Russia's New Nuclear Doctrine: A Chilling Revision

Russia revamps its nuclear doctrine, signed by President Putin, lowering the threshold for a nuclear response. The document outlines conditions under which nuclear weapons might be used, including conventional attacks backed by nuclear powers. This shift adds tensions amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Russian Federation

In a significant update, Russia has revised its nuclear doctrine, with President Vladimir Putin lowering the threshold for nuclear response. The modifications, spelled out in a document called "Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence," have drawn international attention with their grave implications.

Among the key changes, Moscow now allows for the potential use of nuclear weapons in response to conventional attacks if backed by a nuclear power. Such an instance might include the recent use of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles by Ukraine, which reportedly hit Russian territory earlier this week, particularly the Bryansk region.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that these updates reflect President Putin's resolve to protect Russia's sovereignty and to respond decisively to any threats. This development intensifies the geopolitical landscape, complicating the ongoing conflict and diplomatic interactions, especially with Western nations.

