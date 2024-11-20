Left Menu

Donald Trump Taps Howard Lutnick for Commerce Secretary

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, has selected Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a Wall Street firm, as his choice for the secretary of commerce. The decision was announced on a Tuesday.

Updated: 20-11-2024 01:01 IST
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday his selection of Howard Lutnick as the next secretary of commerce. Lutnick serves as the CEO of the prominent Wall Street firm, Cantor Fitzgerald.

This nomination marks a notable decision in Trump's forming cabinet, highlighting his preference for experienced business leaders in key economic positions.

The announcement is part of Trump's ongoing efforts to assemble a team that aligns with his vision for economic growth and development.

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

