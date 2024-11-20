Donald Trump Taps Howard Lutnick for Commerce Secretary

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday his selection of Howard Lutnick as the next secretary of commerce. Lutnick serves as the CEO of the prominent Wall Street firm, Cantor Fitzgerald.

This nomination marks a notable decision in Trump's forming cabinet, highlighting his preference for experienced business leaders in key economic positions.

The announcement is part of Trump's ongoing efforts to assemble a team that aligns with his vision for economic growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)