French Business Leaders Regret Early Support of Trump's Pro-Business Policies

Patrick Martin, the leader of France's main business federation, admitted a misjudgment regarding former U.S. President Donald Trump's policies that initially welcomed French firms but later led to economic concerns. Trump's tariffs on trading partners stunned global markets.

French business leaders, including notable figures like LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, initially embraced Trump's return to power, forecasting positivity and pledging significant investments in America. However, on RTL radio, Martin confessed to rethinking his earlier praise amid Trump's tariff implementations, perceived as detrimental to U.S. markets.

The tariffs, particularly a colossal 104% on Chinese imports, intensified the trade war as Trump engaged in negotiations. French President Emmanuel Macron advised domestic companies to delay U.S. investments during talks, aiming to safeguard European interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)