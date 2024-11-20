Left Menu

Defiant Stance: Argentine President Javier Milei Challenges G20 Consensus

Argentine President Javier Milei stirred controversy at the G20 summit in Brazil with his rejection of progressive taxation and climate science, echoing Donald Trump's iconoclastic style. Known for his right-wing libertarian stance, Milei's actions signal potential policy shifts, challenging the global consensus on sustainable development and gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 01:14 IST
Defiant Stance: Argentine President Javier Milei Challenges G20 Consensus
Javier Milei

In a dramatic display of defiance, Argentine President Javier Milei took the G20 summit stage in Brazil, echoing the disruptive political style of U.S. President Donald Trump. Known for rejecting progressive discourse, Milei openly criticized the joint communique calls for gender equality and climate cooperation.

At the summit, Milei's stance on tax cooperation and sustainable development goals left Argentine diplomats scrambling to adjust their strategies after his instruction to harden their negotiating position. This move raised eyebrows among fellow G20 members, challenging established agreements.

Milei's confrontational approach signaled his broader commitment to challenging global norms, aligning himself with right-wing libertarian ideologies reminiscent of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and potentially predicting shifts in Argentina's foreign policy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024