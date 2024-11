Macron Presses China for De-escalation Amid Rising Nuclear Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized China's crucial role in preventing nuclear escalation after Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent decisions increased tensions. Macron met with China's President Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting focused on urging China to exert influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Macron noted that North Korea's involvement had heightened stakes for China, pressing for a de-escalation of the situation following Russia's altered nuclear stance.

Macron also addressed the media regarding a separate trade issue affecting French cognac producers, expressing confidence in reaching a positive resolution with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)