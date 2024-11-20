Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh By-Elections: Leaders Urge High Voter Turnout

In Uttar Pradesh, nine assembly seats are undergoing by-elections today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and SP president Akhilesh Yadav have called on citizens to actively participate for state development and uphold constitutional values. Voting is from 7 am to 5 pm, with results announced on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 08:39 IST
In a crucial electoral event, nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are hosting bypolls today. Both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav are urging citizens to cast their votes.

Adityanath encourages voters to contribute to the state's development, reminding them to vote first and enjoy refreshments later. Yadav emphasizes voting with the Constitution and future in mind, advocating for full participation and caution.

Polling commenced at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm. The counting process is scheduled for Saturday, determining the winners of these pivotal seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

