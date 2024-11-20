Ajit Pawar Confident as Baramati Faces Fierce Electoral Battle

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate from the Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar, has expressed strong confidence in his chances of winning the ongoing assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Pawar emphasized his trust in the electorate to re-elect him for the eighth consecutive term in the assembly.

Pawar highlighted that the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be determined post-election at a meeting with all elected MLAs from the Mahayuti alliance. He explained, "We will have a meeting with all the elected MLAs of Mahayuti and then we will decide who will be the Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, Pawar responded to allegations by IPS officer Ravindra Patil implicating NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule and Congress state chief Nana Patole in funding their campaigns with Bitcoin scam money. He assured the public that a thorough investigation would be pursued to bring the truth to light.

Baramati has become a focal point in these elections, as Ajit Pawar competes against his younger brother's son, Yugendra Pawar. The constituency also attracted attention during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Sunetra Pawar ran against Supriya Sule, who ultimately succeeded with a win by 1.5 lakh votes.

The elections began at 7 am on Wednesday and will finish at 6 pm, covering 288 assembly constituencies. Characterized by shifting alliances, ideological disputes, caste complexities, and emotional appeals, the battle sees the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance clashing with the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for supremacy.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar. In contrast, the opposition MVA includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP faction under Sharad Pawar. In past elections, the BJP's performance included securing 105 seats in 2019 and 122 in 2014, while Shiv Sena and Congress also held significant counts.

