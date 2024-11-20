Maharashtra Votes: Nadda Calls for High Turnout as Competition Heats Up

In the midst of crucial Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda has called on voters to turn out in large numbers. Posting on X, Nadda implored citizens, particularly the youth, to seize the opportunity to influence Maharashtra's trajectory towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Emphasizing the power of a single vote, he urged residents to contribute to achieving the state's aspiration to become a one trillion-dollar economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made similar appeals to voters in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Polling commenced at 7 am, set to conclude at 6 pm, across 288 constituencies with over 9.7 crore registered voters. Fierce competition is expected between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi. Approximately 25,000 police personnel are deployed to ensure orderly voting amid significant stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)