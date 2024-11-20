Maharashtra Votes: Nadda Calls for High Turnout as Competition Heats Up
BJP President JP Nadda encourages Maharashtra voters to participate in the crucial Assembly elections. With 4,136 candidates and significant police presence, the elections see primary contests between BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led MVA alliances. Security measures are in place to ensure smooth conduct across 288 constituencies with 9.7 crore voters.
- Country:
- India
In the midst of crucial Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda has called on voters to turn out in large numbers. Posting on X, Nadda implored citizens, particularly the youth, to seize the opportunity to influence Maharashtra's trajectory towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.
Emphasizing the power of a single vote, he urged residents to contribute to achieving the state's aspiration to become a one trillion-dollar economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made similar appeals to voters in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
Polling commenced at 7 am, set to conclude at 6 pm, across 288 constituencies with over 9.7 crore registered voters. Fierce competition is expected between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi. Approximately 25,000 police personnel are deployed to ensure orderly voting amid significant stakes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Showdown in Jharkhand: Soren vs. Modi Ahead of Assembly Elections
FIR Lodged Against Shiv Sena MLA for Offensive Remarks
Controversy Erupts as FIR Lodged Against Shiv Sena Candidate Sunil Raut
Shiv Sena's Stronghold: Sardesai's Campaign Underlines Party's Dominance in Bandra East and Mahim