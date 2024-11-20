Left Menu

Ashish Shelar Urges Voters to Join 'Vikas Ki Ganga' Amid Maharashtra Elections

BJP leader Ashish Shelar cast his vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections, urging citizens to participate in the 'vikas ki ganga' of the state. Amidst allegations from rivals, Shelar called for responsible voting and highlighted the importance of development in the face of political jibes and security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:49 IST
BJP's Bandra West assembly constituency candidate Ashish Shelar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar made his presence felt at a polling station in Bandra West by casting his vote. As the candidate for the constituency, Shelar urged the electorate to join the 'vikas ki ganga' movement, stressing the significance of responsible voting.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shelar addressed the voters directly, encouraging them to participate in large numbers to influence the state's development positively. He also responded to comments from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut about 'note jihad,' accusing Raut's party of indulging in 'cut jihad' and appealing for votes based on caste.

The allegations add to the tension as Maharashtra undergoes a single-phase election across 288 constituencies. With heightened security measures, including vehicle checks in key areas of Mumbai, the political landscape sees major alliances and independents contesting for power. BJP is fighting for 149 seats among an electorate of approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

