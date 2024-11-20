Left Menu

High-Stakes By-Elections and Assembly Votes Unfold Across India

Voting has begun for bypolls in 15 assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, alongside assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The fiercely contested elections see key leaders from major parties vying for seats, with development issues taking center stage at polling booths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:06 IST
High-Stakes By-Elections and Assembly Votes Unfold Across India
BJP candidate C Krishnakumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Voting commenced on Wednesday for bypolls in 15 assembly seats spanning Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. Notably, BJP's candidate for the Palakkad Assembly byelection, C Krishnakumar, cast his vote amid confidence of electoral success.

The electoral atmosphere is charged as the United Democratic Front fields Rahul Mamkootathil, while the Left Democratic Front counters with P Sarin. Voting also began for Maharashtra's single-phase Assembly elections and the second phase in Jharkhand, highlighting a day of significant political contention.

In Maharashtra, numerous constituencies, including Baramati and Kopri-Pachpakhadi, host high-level political battles. Key figures include Chief Ministers battling to retain influence, with security heightened to ensure a smooth voting process. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the electoral spotlight turns to 528 candidates, with prominent figures from JMM and BJP, as the electoral duel intensifies between these powerhouse alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024