High-Stakes By-Elections and Assembly Votes Unfold Across India
Voting has begun for bypolls in 15 assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, alongside assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The fiercely contested elections see key leaders from major parties vying for seats, with development issues taking center stage at polling booths.
Voting commenced on Wednesday for bypolls in 15 assembly seats spanning Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. Notably, BJP's candidate for the Palakkad Assembly byelection, C Krishnakumar, cast his vote amid confidence of electoral success.
The electoral atmosphere is charged as the United Democratic Front fields Rahul Mamkootathil, while the Left Democratic Front counters with P Sarin. Voting also began for Maharashtra's single-phase Assembly elections and the second phase in Jharkhand, highlighting a day of significant political contention.
In Maharashtra, numerous constituencies, including Baramati and Kopri-Pachpakhadi, host high-level political battles. Key figures include Chief Ministers battling to retain influence, with security heightened to ensure a smooth voting process. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the electoral spotlight turns to 528 candidates, with prominent figures from JMM and BJP, as the electoral duel intensifies between these powerhouse alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
