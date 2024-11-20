High-Stakes By-Elections and Assembly Votes Unfold Across India

Voting commenced on Wednesday for bypolls in 15 assembly seats spanning Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. Notably, BJP's candidate for the Palakkad Assembly byelection, C Krishnakumar, cast his vote amid confidence of electoral success.

The electoral atmosphere is charged as the United Democratic Front fields Rahul Mamkootathil, while the Left Democratic Front counters with P Sarin. Voting also began for Maharashtra's single-phase Assembly elections and the second phase in Jharkhand, highlighting a day of significant political contention.

In Maharashtra, numerous constituencies, including Baramati and Kopri-Pachpakhadi, host high-level political battles. Key figures include Chief Ministers battling to retain influence, with security heightened to ensure a smooth voting process. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the electoral spotlight turns to 528 candidates, with prominent figures from JMM and BJP, as the electoral duel intensifies between these powerhouse alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)