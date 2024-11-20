Left Menu

Latur City's Amit Deshmukh Voices Concerns Over Cash Distribution Allegations

Amit Deshmukh, Congress candidate from Latur City, voiced concerns about BJP leader Vinod Tawde's alleged cash distribution ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections. He expressed optimism for the Maha Vikas Aghadi's victory. Deshmukh emphasized the importance of voting and stated that the party's leadership will decide on the Chief Minister post-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:17 IST
Congress candidate from Latur City, Amit Deshmukh. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress candidate from Latur City, Amit Deshmukh, has raised concerns following allegations involving BJP leader Vinod Tawde. These claims suggest illicit cash distribution ahead of the assembly elections. Deshmukh criticized the lack of action on the matter, warning that it threatens the integrity of democracy and the electoral system.

Despite these controversies, Deshmukh remains optimistic about the election's outcome, predicting substantial support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Deshmukh noted that the selection of Maharashtra's Chief Minister hinges on the party leadership's decision post-election, prioritizing the formation of a stable government.

On election day, Deshmukh, accompanied by his family, encouraged citizens to vote, emphasizing its crucial role in democracy. His wife, Aditi Deshmukh, also appealed for voter participation. As the polls opened at 7 am across 288 constituencies, Deshmukh remained actively involved, monitoring the voting process.

The elections pit the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on voters to cast their ballots, underscoring the importance of democratic participation while tensions heighten over past election seat outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

