Latur City's Amit Deshmukh Voices Concerns Over Cash Distribution Allegations

Congress candidate from Latur City, Amit Deshmukh, has raised concerns following allegations involving BJP leader Vinod Tawde. These claims suggest illicit cash distribution ahead of the assembly elections. Deshmukh criticized the lack of action on the matter, warning that it threatens the integrity of democracy and the electoral system.

Despite these controversies, Deshmukh remains optimistic about the election's outcome, predicting substantial support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Deshmukh noted that the selection of Maharashtra's Chief Minister hinges on the party leadership's decision post-election, prioritizing the formation of a stable government.

On election day, Deshmukh, accompanied by his family, encouraged citizens to vote, emphasizing its crucial role in democracy. His wife, Aditi Deshmukh, also appealed for voter participation. As the polls opened at 7 am across 288 constituencies, Deshmukh remained actively involved, monitoring the voting process.

The elections pit the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on voters to cast their ballots, underscoring the importance of democratic participation while tensions heighten over past election seat outcomes.

