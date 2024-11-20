Putin and Trump's High-Stakes Ceasefire Negotiations
Vladimir Putin is open to negotiating a Ukraine ceasefire deal with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump but maintains firm conditions, including Ukraine's NATO withdrawal. Despite the complex geopolitical backdrop and recent escalations like the U.S. decision to allow missile strikes, there might be room for negotiation over territorial divisions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled a willingness to discuss a Ukrainian ceasefire with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, though with firm stipulations. Five Kremlin-insiders told Reuters that Putin would entertain negotiations only if Ukraine abandons its NATO aspirations and accepts territorial realities.
The Kremlin insists that Kyiv relinquish its intended NATO membership and address territorial concessions, notably in four eastern regions currently partially controlled by Russian forces. The sources further divulged that Moscow could consider relinquishing minor areas in the Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.
Amid tensions, Trump's administration, praised for its negotiation prowess, hopes to broker peace. However, the complexities of the ongoing military escalation, like the use of U.S. missiles by Ukraine, pose substantial diplomatic challenges in achieving a lasting resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
