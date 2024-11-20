Left Menu

Bitcoin Scandal Shakes Maharashtra: Leaders Under Fire

The BJP has accused Maharashtra opposition figures, Supriya Sule and Nana Patole, of illegally using Bitcoin to fund elections, involving Rs 235 crore. Amid these allegations, tensions rise as key figures like Sonia Gandhi are being pressed for answers. The opposition denies involvement, citing misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:02 IST
  • India

The BJP escalated its accusations against Maharashtra opposition leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole on Wednesday, alleging illegal use of Bitcoin for election funding. The party claims the scandal will expose their roles as investigations progress.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra further targeted Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, demanding that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha address the issue publicly. Patra dismissed claims of BJP orchestrating a conspiracy amid the Maharashtra polls, asserting that the alleged cryptocurrency fraud occurred years ago and has previously benefited the opposition.

Declaring the scam involves Rs 235 crore, Patra cited Gaurav Mehta, who claims to have exposed the case due to safety concerns, as a key source. Despite Supriya Sule's refutation of the allegations, citing falsified audio evidence, the BJP remains steadfast in its accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

